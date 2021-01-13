Over Community members have urged Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, to ensure that the telecommunication network development projects he initiated are completed.

The communities; Nanasu – Napor, Kpelesu, Kunda, Adumadum, Abrewankor, Achamba and Ayerumu said, the initiated projects by the former legislature under Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC), a government agency under the Ministry of Communications was to bridge the digital divide between the served and underserved communities in the constituency.

Mr Dennis Yaw Kumah told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, about 80 percent of the projects were completed and left with the installation of the solar panels to be fixed before he lost the seat to Mr Wisdom Gidisu on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said the projects confirmed the commitment of Mr Gyato and NPP government to diversify mobile connectivity in the constituency.

Madam Juliana Ama Ampeh, a resident who travels seven kilometres every day to access network at Dormabin narrated her ordeal to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, while the youngsters travelled over a distance to talk over phones, majority of elders in the rural communities were helpless.

She said some of the villagers were compelled to climb tall tress searching for networks on their phones with some risk falling and losing their lives or inviting fractures especially during the dry season.

Areas which were under consideration are: Njare – Kucha, Anyabour No2, Kpogede, Azizakpoe and expansion of Dambai township.