Community Chiefs of Ada Condemn Orchestrated Violence, Demand Justice

The Community Chiefs of Ada have expressed outrage over the violent incidents that took place on December 21, 2024, condemning the attacks as a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace and undermine the region’s development.

In a statement issued today, the Chiefs revealed that the disturbances were carefully planned and driven by political interests aimed at destabilizing the area.

The statement detailed that just days before the December 7th elections, Daniel Kissi Bessey, the parliamentary candidate-elect for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), openly declared his intentions to take control of the Songor Lagoon at Bornikope.

His words were later translated into action on December 21, when a group led by Mr. Adaba (aka Teacher Yona), who is vying for the position of District Chief Executive, and Ebenezer Adjaotor (aka Atola) engaged in violent attacks against individuals believed to support a local development project.

The assault left two individuals, Mr. Kuku Nagadzi and Korletey Kugblenu, seriously injured. According to the Chiefs, this attack was part of a broader campaign orchestrated by NDC figures, including Prosper Akortia, Youth Organizer, Stephen Apaflo, Constituency Organizer, and Daniel Kissi Bessey, all of whom the Chiefs accuse of attempting to destabilize the region for personal gain.

The statement condemns these actions as a direct attack on the peace and development of Ada.

The violent group’s actions were not limited to physical assaults. The attackers also targeted and destroyed evaporators at the Songor Lagoon, an important piece of equipment in the ongoing development project.

Their objective, the Chiefs claim, was to provoke the security forces and create unrest that would blame the authorities for the violence. However, the military intervention successfully diffused the situation without escalating into further chaos.

The Chiefs also criticized Hon. Doeyo Ghansah, Ada’s Member of Parliament, for remarks made on Radio Ada after the elections, which they believe contributed to the current unrest.

The Chiefs pointed to video evidence of both the inflammatory statements made by Daniel Kissi Bessey on December 1st and the violent actions of December 21st, which are circulating on social media as clear proof of the orchestrated disturbances.

In light of these events, the Chiefs are calling for decisive action from both the current and incoming governments. They urged President John Mahama’s administration to hold the perpetrators accountable, warning that failure to do so would embolden others with similar disruptive intentions.

The Chiefs also took the opportunity to highlight the positive developments in Ada, particularly the arrival of Electrochem Ghana Limited. The company has created over 3,000 jobs, funded educational support for students, and developed key infrastructure, including an astroturf at Sege, a salt refinery at Anyaman, and plans for a river port at Ada-Foah and a sea port at Anyaman.

These initiatives, the Chiefs argue, are being undermined by a small group of individuals who are using political manipulation to serve their own agendas.

“We stand united in our demand for peace, progress, and justice for Ada,” the statement concluded. “The development of our region must not be hindered by the selfish ambitions of a few.”

The Chiefs urged all stakeholders to join in condemning the violent actions and support Ada’s continued progress toward prosperity.