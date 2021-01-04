The Brakwa Community in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central Region, have met to discuss a five-year development programme aimed at initiating more social amenities to help enhance their standard of living.

The meeting observed social distancing and its related COVID-19 protocol.

The discussion was centered on priorities like upgrading their health centre to a polyclinic status; the need for a resident doctor; tarring of Ohenbronso by-pass to link Abrodiase tarred road; construction of a community library and the renovation of the Islamic “B” School.

Abusuapanyin (Head of Family) Francis Kofi Amankrah also the secretary for the Town Development Committee (TDC), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) shortly after the gathering that the town had “grown” and that the TDC was working hard to involve the district assembly and other stakeholders to help extend electricity, KVIP toilets and potable water to those areas, to bring relief to the people.

He noted that the inhabitants were mostly subsistence farmers and therefore, levying them towards development projects was worrying.

Mr. I.K. Yampson, an opinion leader, appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture to post a permanent resident officer of Cocoa Health Extension Division (CHED) of the COCOBOD to Brakwa.

He also appealed to the Ministry of Education to endeavour to provide a bungalow for the headmistress of the Brakwa Senior Secondary/Technical School (BRASTECH), adding; “the school has no access route to its hostel”.