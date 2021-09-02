Community members commend government for development projects

The chiefs and people of Okyerekrom, a farming community in the Adansi Akrofuom District, have praised the government for the numerous development projects executed in the area.

According to them, the government, through the district assembly, had worked hard to improve social infrastructure, which was helping to enhance the living conditions and socio-economic lives of the people in the community.

Nana Agyei Amoako Gyampah II, Odikro of Okyerekrom, who gave the commendation also praised the District Chief Executive, Mr Maurice Jonas Wood, for his hard work and commitment, which had ensured the speedy development and progress of the district.

Nana Amoako Gyampah, was speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate a modern toilet facility for the community.

The facility was inaugurated together with a similar one at Akrofuom at a total cost of GHC480,000.00.

They were constructed by the Assembly through its share of the District Assemblies Common Fund.

Nana Amoako Gyampah, appealed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to maintain the DCE to continue his good works to speed up the socio-economic development of the new district.

“So far the DCE has distinguished himself so well. He has been good to us, aside from this toilet facility, he has extended electricity to this area and our children are beneficiaries of school feeding through his hard work.

“Myself, and my people are appealing to the President to bring him back as our DCE,” he stated to the cheers of the people.

The Odokro on behalf of the people, pledged to protect and maintain the facility to prolong its lifespan.

Mr Maurice Jonas woode, the DCE on his part, said since the assembly was created in 2018, a total of 16 Water Closet toilet facilities had been constructed at various communities to deal with the perennial sanitation challenges confronting the people.

“Over the years, inhabitants of Okyerekrom and Akrofuom have been patronising unhygienic facilities as places of convenience. This prompted the Assembly to build a 12-Seater W/C toilet facility with borehole for Okyerekrom and a 20-seater water closet toilet facility with a borehole and four bathrooms for the people of Akrofuom, at a cost of GH160,000 and GH320,000 respectively,” he stated.

He appealed to the people to maintain the facility since it would go a long way to improve sanitation and stop open defecation.