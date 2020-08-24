Mr Sylvester Yaw Asamoah, the Obuasi Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has asked community members to rekindle the communal spirit and take an active part in development initiatives in their communities.

He said the current level of apathy of some people towards development projects in their communities was worrying and there was the need for change.

Mr Asamoah was speaking at the inauguration of a seven-member committee to spearhead self-help projects for the Binsere community in the Obuasi Municipality.

He said community members had the responsibility to ensure that development projects were carried out according to the right specifications.

Mr Asamoah said social auditing engagements, which were being undertaken by the Commission in the municipality, was to empower citizens to assess the performance of public policies and projects following budget allocations for such projects.

He said the decentralization process allowed all citizens to contribute to the country’s development process and urged the people to take an active part in the development process in their communities.

Mrs Margaret Owusu Mensah, the Deputy Director at the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, who represented the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, said self-help initiatives would speed up the development process in local communities.

She encouraged the people of Binsere community to initiate projects they could finance themselves.

At the end of the forum, the people agreed to construct a water closet toilet facility for the community.