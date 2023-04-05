Community members urged to report criminal activities to police for action

Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Issac Baah, the Akatsi South Municipal Police Commander, has charged community members to report activities that disturb the peace of society and the nation to the police for immediate redress.

He also urged the community members and leaders to guard against criminal acts and other social vices, especially on the part of the youth.

Mr Baah made gave the charge during an engagement with some community members at Kuigba, a farming community within Akatsi South.

The meeting was part of the efforts of Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, to create a platform for sustained interaction and discussions on government policies and issues affecting the community.

Mr Baah explained that community members had key roles to play concerning issues relating to their safety, especially security.

“Help the police to enable all of us to enjoy the desired peace in our places of abode. Report bad activities to us for action and do not shield any unwanted act in your communities,” he said.

Mr Baah also reiterated the need for the youth to desist from using illicit drugs, saying, it had the potential to lead them into trouble if caught by the police.

He also advised parents to create good rapport with their children and to advise them whenever they moved into the “negative side of life”.

The engagement also exposed the participants to some government plans and activities executed, as well as developmental issues that needed urgent attention.

Roads, educational infrastructure, water, health among others were some of the issues discussed.

The participants expressed appreciation to the MCE who is also the Chairman of the Akatsi South Municipal Security Council, and his team for the encounter.