Ms. Jennifer Ofori, Obuasi East District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has encourage residents of Jimiso Kakraba to actively get involve and participate in the affairs of their community.

She said citizen participation in local governance was very critical in promoting transparency and accountability in the implementation of development projects and programmes in their communities.

Ms. Ofori made the call at a social auditing forum organized by the NCCE for the people of Jimiso Kakraba in the Obuasi East District.

The social auditing programme was to engage the community members to identify their civic duties and responsibilities and encourage them to actively take part in the initiation and implementation of development projects in their local communities.

Ms. Ofori tasked the people to take the development of the community into their own hands and endeavor to work together to initiate and implement projects that would improve the living conditions of the people.

Nana Oduro Worae, Odikro of Jimiso Kakraba, thanked the NCCE for working to remind Ghanaians of their civic responsibilities.

He said participatory democracy was the way to go and appealed to the people to eschew apathy and show greater concern in the development of their communities.

A five-member committee, under the chairmanship of Nana Akua Bosompemaa II, queen of Jimiso Kakraba, was inaugurated to supervise the construction of a mechanized borehole, which was unanimously selected by members of the community to undertake from their own resources.