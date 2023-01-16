Community Police Assistants urged to be discipline at all times

Mr Clement Konadu Yiadom, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Airport Divisional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, has entreated Community Police Assistants (CPA) to be disciplined at all levels.

They should also be civil in their dealings with members of the public and their commanding officers.

Speaking at the passing-out parade for 84 CPAs in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality, he said the CPAs were recruited to assist the police to maintain law and order.

They should, therefore, be careful and obliged to comply with the very laws they were recruited to assist the police to enforce.

The CPAs were recruited by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) as part of efforts to empower young people to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic and sustainable development of Ghana.

ASP Konadu Yiadom told the CPAs that as they had been granted the authority to assist police personnel, they should prepare to comply with all the codes and ethics of the Ghana Police Service and prepare to face sanctions if they went against the rules.

Mr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, Asokore-Mampong Municipal Director of YEA pleaded with the Ghana Police Service to assist his office by providing it with accurate time sheet of personnel at the end of every month for the timely processing and payment of their stipends.

He advised the recruits to be punctual at their duty posts and work diligently to assist the police to maintain law and order in the Municipality.