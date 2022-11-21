Community Policing Assistant involved in accident appeals for help

Mr. Ernest Ahiaku, a Community Policing Assistant (CPA) attached to the Kadjebi Police Station, in the Oti Region, who suffered a car knockdown and accidentally lost one leg in the process, now walks with clutches.

He was in a vehicle that was involved in a head-on-collision with a Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) Bullion Van with Registration Number GC 1128-19 on January 6, 2022, whilst on an assignment, which was reported by the Ghana News Agency.

The accident occurred at Kordibenu, a farming community in the Kadjebi District

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Ahiaku said life had become difficult for him and it was only God that was helping him to survive and appealed to philanthropists to assist him live a dignified life.

Mr. Ahiaku, who currently teaches Social Studies and ICT at Maranatha School Complex, Kadjebi said although the GCB Management paid his medical expenses incurred at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, he was yet to receive compensation and insurance payments despite follow-ups.

He advised drivers plying the roads to exercise patience especially when descending hills to prevent avoidable accidents on roads.

He expressed his readiness to be hired by corporate organisations, NGOs and state agencies that needed ICT services for his availability and advised Persons with Disability (PWDs) to desist from parading the streets and begging for alms as disability was not inability.