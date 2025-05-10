Community Uplift: Happy Agbenyenu Provides Free Drainage Systems to Combat Flooding in North Dayi and Oyarifa

Residents of Anfoega in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region are celebrating a significant infrastructure boost, thanks to the selfless contributions of Happy Agbenyenu, a celebrated businessman and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Happy Royal International School (HaRIS).

On February 14, 2022, Agbenyenu completed the construction of a 520-meter-long gutter near the North Dayi District Assembly, a project provided entirely free of charge to the community.

This initiative has significantly improved drainage in the area, helping to prevent flooding and reduce erosion, especially during the rainy season.

Not stopping there, on March 20, 2025, Mr. Agbenyenu extended his goodwill to the Oyarifa gravel pit, where he constructed a 300-meter-long gutter accompanied by a bridge near the MTN pole.

Like his earlier project, this second effort was also done at no cost to the community.

When interviewed, Agbenyenu expressed deep concern over the poor state of drainage systems in these areas, which he noted had caused significant challenges for both residents and road users.

“The poor state of these gutters has been a major concern for me. It’s not just about the inconvenience, but also about the health risks and the long-term damage to our roads and properties,” he remarked.

His intervention aims to reduce the risk of flooding, improve road conditions, and create a safer environment for residents.

The communities have warmly welcomed these projects, which have brought much-needed relief and are expected to enhance the quality of life in the affected areas.

Local leaders have praised Mr. Happy Agbenyenu’s efforts, describing them as a shining example of community support and selfless service.

Mr. Happy Agbenyenu is also organizing field renewals for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and New Registration Exercise are currently ongoing in the North Dayi District, following a request by Mr. Happy Agbenyenu.

The initiative, aimed at expanding healthcare access for residents, commenced on May 5 and is set to conclude on May 21, 2025.

The exercise is intended to ensure that community members maintain active health insurance coverage, supporting their access to essential medical services.

Mr. Agbenyenu’s commitment to the welfare of his constituents reflects a broader effort to improve healthcare inclusivity in the region.