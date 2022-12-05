Community Wheelchair Basketball Games launched

The Greater Accra Wheelchair Basketball Association (GAWBA) in partnership with KGL foundation has launched Community Wheelchair Basketball Games at the Tennis Court of Accra Sports Stadium.

This is to encourage the physically challenged to participate in basketball.

Speaking at the launched, Mr. Samuel Afum, GAWBA Public Relations Officer revealed that the aimed was to motivate and encourage parents of children with disabilities in the communities and to give them the chance to part-take in sports.

He said, “every year on December 3rd, the World and Ghana as a whole celebrates International Day for Persons with Disabilities but today is very special because we are launching a wheelchair basketball communities’ game.

The event would in January, 2023, in some districts in Accra, with each district having two slots.

The World Disability Day is celebrated annually on December 3.

It is a day set aside by the United Nations in 1992 to promote the understanding of disability issues and to mobilise support for the dignity, right and well-being of persons with disabilities.