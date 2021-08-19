Community Youth Cultural Centre runs entrepreneurship training camp for the youth

The Community Youth Cultural Centre (CYCC) has organized a week-long programme in Accra to build the vocational and entrepreneurship capacity of some youth.

The skills training programme held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the National Commission of Culture, aims at developing the creative abilities of the youth for them to contribute positively to nation building.

This year’s creative vacation training camp themed: “Youth Innovation in our Cultural Heritage,” saw some youth from the Nima, Maamobi, Newtown and Kanda vicinities receive training in basketry, bead-making, tie-dye, drumming, among others.

Dr. Akosua Abdallah, Director at CYCC, in her welcome address,expressed gratitude to all volunteers who helped in making the training programme a success.

“For this year’s creative arts camp, we decided to reduce our numbers to 60 participants due to COVID-19, and all participants have acquired skills in traditional dancing and drumming, calabash and plastic arts, beads making, tie and dye, among others.

“The camp created a common platform for people from different homes and backgrounds to interact and discuss issues concerning the youth and development,” she said.

She however, highlighted the financial challenge that confronted the organisation of the programme as they struggled to get materials to ensure a successful training camp.

Madam Janet Edna Nyame, Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, who chaired the event, said any effort devoted to the training and development of children was a good cause and should be appreciated.

She said the creative arts training camp did not only transmit Ghanaian cultural values but also trained participants on innovative and creative ways to enhance their economic value and improve their standard of living.