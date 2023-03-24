Commuters stranded in Mankango as Yeji pontoon breaks down

Commuters are stranded in Yeji in the Bono East Region, over the breakdown of the pontoon that ferries commuters across the Volta Region to the Savanna Region.

The passengers have been stranded because the pontoon that ferries them from the Yeji area across to Mankango in the Savanna region has broken down for about a week.

According to reports, engineers have not been able to fix the broken-down ferry which became faulty after a storm hit it following a down-pour while berthing, thereby, displacing it last Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Information gathered is that about one 100 cargo cars loaded with perishable goods are rotting away.

Many of the drivers prefer using the pontoon to cross the river en route to Salaga, Chereponi, Tamale, Bimbimbilla, Tamale and neighbouring West African countries among others.

It has also been reported that the ferry has been off duty for almost a week and engineers have not been able to have it repaired and many drivers use the pontoon because it offers a shorter route into the northern parts of the country.