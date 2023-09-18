Commuters to use alternative routes following the collapse of Doli Bridge

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has advised commuters and motorists using the Bole to Wa road in northern Ghana to use alternative routes following the collapse of the Doli Bridge on the N12 on Sunday.

The road was destroyed by a washout which occurred at Doli in the Bole District, 25km away from Sawla, leaving motorists stranded on Sunday.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Division of the Authority said its preliminary investigations suggest that the washout was caused by a broken dam by the side of the Road.

It therefore advised motorists from Wa and its surroundings traveling to the South to turn off at Sawla and use the Sawla – Fufulso Road to connect the N10 (Techiman -Kintampo Road).

“Motorists going to Wa from the South, should use the Techiman- Kintampo Road and turn off at Fufulso junction and use the Fufulso -Sawla Road to Sawla and subsequently to Wa and beyond.

“Motorists from Wenchi to Wa are to use the new Longoro to Kintampo Road on the N10,” it said.

The GHA assured motorists that its engineers and technical team were working diligently to address the situation as quickly as possible.

“We greatly appreciate your patience as we work towards ensuring your safety and the restoration of normal traffic flow,” it added.