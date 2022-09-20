Comnexa wins 2022 Global Salesforce Partner Innovation Award

Comnexa worked with financial services customer Africa Events Limited to create a digital platform which matches business, trade, and investment opportunities across all 54 African countries. Since the platform was launched, around 10,000 businesses have registered, allowing Africa Business Community members to receive matched business, trade and investment opportunities from across the region, or country and business sectors of their choice.

The platform is based on Salesforce Customer360 and currently distributes up to 2.2m personalised matched business opportunities to users, with up to 25m unmatched business opportunities distributed annually. The innovative platform is playing an increasing role in the matching of business, trade and investment opportunities throughout Africa.

Dan Williams, Managing Director, Comnexa:

“We have been working hard over the years to grow Comnexa as a Salesforce Consulting Partner which deeply understands the financial services industry, combined with a passion for ensuring our customers are successful with solutions we implement. I am absolutely delighted that Comnexa has been recognised globally for our innovative work in the financial services industry vertical. Our team really enjoyed being empowered by Africa Events Limited to push the boundaries of the use of Salesforce. We continue to work in partnership with Africa Events Limited to continually improve and expand the platform.”

Rupert McCammon, Managing Director, Africa Events Limited:

“The support we received from Comnexa was instrumental in our decision to implement Salesforce as our core CRM several years ago. Since then we have worked together to develop what we believe is a platform that will play a transformational role in Africa’s future ability to grow business, trade and inward investment. In particular we are delighted that our Salesforce CRM and its integrated workflow processing technology has enabled us to scale our origination, matching and dissemination of business, trade and investment opportunities at a continental level across all 54 African countries. Our team, in conjunction with Comnexa, is constantly looking at new ways to mobilise the capabilities of Salesforce to extend our reach and scale, and we look forward to continued developments in our platform in future years”.