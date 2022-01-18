COMOG calls for establishment of Ghana Embassy in Sudan

Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rahman, the President of the Coalition of Muslim Organizations (COMOG), has appealed to government for the establishment of an embassy in Sudan to address the needs of Ghanaians.

He said that had become necessary following regular reports of Ghanaians, especially students getting stranded in that country.

Hajj Manan made the appeal when a delegation from COMOG officially welcomed home the first batch of students given scholarship in 2017, by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to study in Sudan.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), by COMOG, said the first batch of five students studied different courses such as General Nursing, Law and Public Relations.

The remaining 37 students would soon finish their courses in medicine, nursing, pharmacy, electrical engineering, computer engineering and law, it said.