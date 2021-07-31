COMOG hails the promotion of Ghanaian family values draft bill

The Coalition of Muslim Organisations, Ghana (COMOG), has extended its unflinching support to the Eight-Members of Parliament sponsoring a private member bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values.

It is led by Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram.

“We extol the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, for initiating and bringing together Parliamentarians and the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values to form the Committee to draft the Bill which COMOG was duly represented.

“In view of the influx of several cultural values with the tendency of diluting the cultural values and beliefs of our society, this bill is deemed so relevant in time and value that it would be an understatement to say it has been timely. We therefore anticipate that the Bill will curb the trend of immorality to which our younger generations are being exposed.”

This was in a statement signed by Prince M Zakaria on Behalf of the National Chairman and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

“For us in COMOG, we believe the Bill appropriately mirrors the aspirations of the Ghanaian people and the cultural values they maintain against the practice of LGBTQI+.COMOG therefore wishes to encourage the MPs sponsoring the bill and all anti-LGBTQI+ advocates, who are facing threats of all shapes to remain resolute in this struggle for the emancipation of our people from a cultural enslavement.

“We are however worried about some MPs who were part of the committee that drafted the bill but opted out of it at the 11th hour and called for the expunging of their names from the memorandum as sponsors of the Draft Bill prior to its presentation to the Speaker of Parliament at the 29th June breakfast meeting with the Speaker of Parliament.”

The statement said such MPs do not deserve to represent the people in the Legislature of Ghana so long as they continued to pander to the whims and caprices of LGBTQI+ practitioners, its sponsors and advocates.

“We are by this release, again calling on the government to support the Bill till it is successfully passed and accented. We urge them to stand for people of Ghana, draw lessons from the likes of Hungary which passed a similar Bill into law on the 26th of July, 2021.COMOG is also calling on all well-meaning Ghanaians, especially the Traditional Leaders, Religious Leaders and the Legislators to pay heed to the call of the people they represent.”