COMPAL’s Non-Terrestrial Network Satellite IoT Launched

COMPAL, a global leader in smart device manufacturing, proudly announces the launch of its ground-breaking Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) satellite solutions. This innovative initiative aims to revolutionize global communication capabilities while fostering continuous innovation in communication technology.

In collaboration with MediaTek, Kiwi Technology, Skylo, and Creative5, COMPAL introduces its highly anticipated Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Satellite IoT Solutions. These cutting-edge solutions are meticulously engineered to cater to a diverse range of industries, including smart grids, oil and gas, maritime communication, agricultural monitoring, asset tracking, traffic management, retail, and more. COMPAL’s contribution significantly advances the evolution of the Internet of Everything (IoE) as we transition into the forthcoming 6G era.

COMPAL’s NTN Module and Devices leverage Skylo’s globally accessible satellite connectivity service, seamlessly integrated with MediaTek’s MT6825 NTN chipset. Compliant with 3GPP standard Release 17, this integration facilitates effective satellite and ground networks, accelerating the commercialization of 5G satellite communication and ubiquitous connectivity.

The groundbreaking satellite IoT Solution will debut at MWC Barcelona 2024 from February 26th to February 29th. COMPAL, in collaboration with MediaTek, Kiwi Technology, Skylo, and Creative5, will showcase the advanced NTN Satellite IoT Solutions. These solutions incorporate Kiwi Technology’s LoRaWAN communication and Creative5’s energy management cloud solution.

Through bidirectional satellite communication, enterprises can leverage NTN technology to connect IoT devices via Skylo and seamlessly integrate enterprise data with telecommunications networks. Additionally, the collaboration with Kiwi Technology and Creative5 delivers tailor-made power management solutions for enterprises, enabling precise adjustment of energy usage and significantly reducing costs and environmental impact. This collaboration empowers enterprises with the flexibility to optimize efficiency, unlocking their full business potential while responsibly pursuing energy conservation and emission reduction.

Mr. Eric Peng, Executive Vice President of COMPAL’s Smart Device Business Group, expressed, “Our collaboration with MediaTek, Kiwi Technology, Skylo, and Creative5 in unveiling the revolutionary NTN Satellite IoT Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2024 signifies our strong commitment to innovation and delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions across various industries. We look forward to showcasing the capabilities of COMPAL’s advanced technology and its role in revolutionizing connectivity and communication in remote areas, laying the foundation for 6G development.”

Tarun Gupta, CPO and Co-Founder of Skylo shared, “We are excited to be at the forefront of the launch of COMPAL’s NTN IOT satellite user terminal alongside COMPAL, MediaTek, and Creative5. This collaboration is more than just a technological leap; it’s a visionary stride towards realizing the full migration from IoT to IoE. By harnessing the power of our standards-based satellite network, COMPAL is setting a new standard for seamless global connectivity that will open up more of the ecosystem, bringing connectivity to even the most remote areas.”

COMPAL will participate in MWC Barcelona 2024 from February 26th to February 29th, located at Hall 5, Booth 5J53 in the Barcelona Exhibition Center. MWC Barcelona is one of the world’s largest mobile communication exhibitions, expecting over 80,000 professional participants for industry leaders and innovators to exchange ideas, collaborate, and showcase the latest technologies.

In addition to introducing NTN IOT Solution, COMPAL will lead in B5G technology development and address globally prominent sustainability issues. The exhibition will include innovative products such as 5G module, user equipment, 5G RAN, ESG carbon management, energy management, green energy services, to further demonstrates COMPAL’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, collaboration, and the advancement of NTN Satellite IoT Solutions. Visitors are welcome to experience the future trends of revolutionary NTN Satellite IoT solutions at COMPAL’s booth.