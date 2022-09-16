Companies in Ghana urged to support beneficial ownership register

Companies in Ghana have been urged to support the beneficial ownership transparency (BOT) register by the government to help fight money laundering, terrorism financing and corruption.

The National Coordinator for the Ghana Extractive Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), Mohammed Bashiru Abdul-Razak, observed that the beneficial ownership initiative has been carefully designed to unveil under-hand dealings, deal with corruption as well as unmask politically exposed people (PEPs) who hide behind other companies to engage in despicable activities against the state.

He emphasized that beneficial ownership disclosure in the country is compulsory and appealed to all companies that meet the threshold to comply with the new law under Ghana’s Company Act 2019, Act 992.

Abdul-Razak said, “Beneficial ownership disclosure is not voluntary, it is good, and it is in the interest of the state, and I will encourage both local and foreign as well as existing companies that are yet to do so to comply with the law to avoid being punished.”

Sameul Bekoe, Executive Director of the Centre for Extractive Development Africa (CEDA), said the disclosure of BO information by companies will establish the true owners behind companies who have previously hidden behind shell companies to engage in various corrupt practices.

The disclosure of beneficial owners, he emphasized, will be a win-win for the government and companies. Hence, he urged all foreign establishments to abide by the law in order not to be caught under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

Companies that are involved in corruption, particularly external companies, are subject to penalties under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. It will be very refreshing for companies to know the true beneficial owners of joint venture partners that they have in this country, so they should also support this particular register, “Bekoe said.

Ghana amended the Companies (Act 179) in 2016 to provide for the establishment of a beneficial ownership regime inclusive of a central register to cover all sectors of the country’s economy.

This was in fulfilment of her international obligations under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards for combating corruption, illicit financial flows, money laundering, and terrorism financing.

It was also due to commitments the country had made under the Extractive Industries Transparency (EITI) and the Open Government Partnership (OGP) initiatives, which were affirmed by Ghana at the United Kingdom Anti-Corruption Summit in April 2016.

The West African country has so far made substantial strides towards BO disclosure, especially after providing for BO disclosure in the country’s Companies Act.

Under the Act, all companies are required to submit their BO information to the Registrar General’s Department during incorporation and the filing of annual returns.

The Companies Act provides for a full economic sector register, but the country’s RGD took a staggered approach to the compilation of the register, starting with high-risk sectors, including extractives.

Beneficial ownership transparency has emerged as an important policy tool in countries for combating corruption, stemming illicit financial flows as well as fighting tax evasion.

Shell companies are often used to hide profits, terrorist financing, or illegally obtained money. In most countries, disclosure of who ultimately controls or profits from a business is not required.

The World Bank estimates that roughly 70 percent of the biggest corruption cases between 1980 and 2010 involved anonymous companies.

Growing global recognition of these problems, as revealed in the Panama Papers, the Paradise Papers, FinCEN Files, and the Pandora Papers, is accelerating interest in BOT reform.

Nigeria, Kenya, Denmark, and the United Kingdom have committed to publishing beneficial ownership information.

Similarly, OGP member countries, including Nigeria, Armenia, and Mexico, are using action plans to advance beneficial ownership transparency by implementing central registers. Enditem