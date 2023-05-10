Companies, individuals awarded for driving sustainable development through responsible business practices

The Responsible Business & Leadership Excellence Awards celebrated another successful year of recognizing and honoring outstanding achievements in responsible business and leadership excellence. This year’s theme, ‘Responsible Business: The Sustainable Path to Profitability’, attracted a record number of entries from businesses across different sectors.

The awards aim to showcase the importance of responsible business practices in driving sustainable development and creating value for all stakeholder.

This year’s winners demonstrate that responsible business practices are not only the right thing to do, but also a strategic imperative for long-term success. By integrating sustainability into their operations and decision-making, they are creating shared value for all stakeholders, including employees, customers, suppliers, and society at large.

The judges were impressed by the quality of the applications and the breadth of industries represented, from Manufacturing to Healthcare. The winners were selected based on their exceptional performance in areas such as environmental sustainability, social responsibility, corporate governance, and ethical leadership and also on a rigorous evaluation process that took into account various criteria, such as:

• Clear articulation of a sustainability strategy and goals

• Evidence of impact and measurable results

• Engagement with stakeholders and partnerships for sustainability

• Innovation and leadership in addressing sustainability challenges

Ghacem Ltd emerged as the overall winner for demonstrating outstanding commitment to responsible business practices. The company has set a high standard in promoting sustainable development through innovative strategies that balance economic growth, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

The awards ceremony was a testament to the power of responsible business to drive positive change and create shared value for all stakeholders. The finalists and winners showcased the immense potential of businesses to make a meaningful impact on society and the environment.

Dr. John Otumfuo Watson, CEO of Mayfair Estates Ltd stated: “We are honored to receive this award and grateful for the recognition of our efforts in promoting responsible business practices. This award is a testament to our commitment to sustainability, and we hope to inspire others to follow our lead in creating a more sustainable future.”

The awards scheme is committed to continuing its mission of promoting responsible business and leadership excellence. We look forward to another year of celebrating the achievements of businesses and individuals who are making a positive difference in the world. The Responsible Business & Leadership Excellence Awards is grateful to the participants and judges who made this year’s edition a success. We hope that the winners will inspire other businesses and leaders to embrace responsible practices and join us on the path to a more sustainable and prosperous future.

Congratulations to all the winners, and thank you for your commitment to responsible business and leadership excellence!

Two-day summit

Before the awards ceremony, the organisers Ion Africa Business in partnership with Ianmatsun Global Services and the CSR Training Institute held a two-day responsible business practices and leadership summit and training. The summit was held to provide business stakeholders with intensive and engaging learning experiences in critical corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability areas.

The summit was divided into two parts, with the first focusing on integrating SDGs into business strategy and the second on sustainability reporting and communication.

The purpose of the training, according to Professor Wayne Dunn, President of the CSR Training Institute and facilitator of the two-day summit, is to provide participants with knowledge on how to integrate theory and practice, as well as a high-level understanding of key issues and trends.

“Business is about creating value, but we often associate social responsibility with charity and philanthropy when, in fact, it is about how we can create more value for society and businesses. Coming to this summit in search of answers is the wrong step; instead, we want to help people ask better questions. “With a room packed with expertise from various sectors, we want to get people thinking differently and asking intriguing questions that will help in creating value addition to their respective sectors, which will ultimately reflect in the country’s progress,” he said.

He claims that the two-day course did not only provide participants with all of the information they require, but also helped shape their thoughts toward organizational sustainability. “Thoughts like how they can solve a problem, how they can turn a problem into an opportunity, and how they can use innovation to solve the problem to find a win-win approach and that is what this summit seeks to acheive,” he said.

Industry Award Categories

Responsible Energy Company, Alpha TND; Responsible Employer, Ghacem; Responsible HealthCare Facility, Sam J Specialist Hospital, Responsible Hospitality Company (Hotel) Accra City Hotel; Responsible Manufacturing Company (Metal/Steel), B5 Plus; Responsible Manufacturing Company (Food & Beverages), Blow Group of Companies; Responsible Manufacturing Company (Cement), Ghacem; Responsible Manufacturing Company (Paper & Packaging), Jay Kay Industries & Investments; and Responsible Manufacturing Company (Beauty & Care), JRA Cosmetics.

Responsible Brand, Alpha TND; Responsible Electronics Retail Company; The Makers Electronics Company; Responsible and Sustainable Mining Company, Golden Star Wassa; Responsible Real Estate Company, Mayfair Estates; Responsible Educational Institution, Onua Francis International School; Responsible Integrated Security Company, Delta Flash Intervention Company; and Responsible Construction Company, Ghacem.

Initiative Award Categories

Circular Economy Leadership Award, Blow Group of Companies; Responsible Supply Chain Management, The Makers Electronics; Student Health and Safety Management Excellence Award, Onua Francis International School; Responsible Business in HSE Practices, JIK Management Consultancy Services; and Responsible Business in Social Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion Award, Baraka Impact.

Special Judges Recognition Awards

Responsible Mining Personality (Transformational Leadership) – Shadrach Adjetey Sowah (MD, Golden Star Wassa); Responsible CEO (Manufacturing) – Awan Aidasani (CEO, Jaykay Industries & Investments); Responsible CEO (Healthcare Leadership Excellence) – Dr. Samuel Amo-Mensah (CEO, Sam J Specialist Hospital); and Responsible CEO (Real Estate) – Dr. John Otumfuo Watson, (CEO, Mayfair Estates).

The rest are Responsible Female CEO– Mrs. Jane Reason Ahadzi, (CEO, JRA Cosmetics); Responsible CEO (Social & Human Capital) – Mr. Kingsley Kwaku Pinkrah (CEO, Community & Entrepreneurial Development Initiative); Responsible CEO (Security & Close Body Protection) – Dr. Daniel Ayikwei (CEO, Delta Flash Intervention Co.); and Responsible CEO (Business Transformation) – Mr. Stephen Essoun (CEO, Hi-Lynks Communications Ltd).

All award winners

Participants at the 2-day training

Onua Francis International School picking their award

Mayfair Estate picking up an award

JRA Cosmetics picking up an award

Golden Star Resources Wassa picking up an award