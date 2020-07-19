by Abdul Haleem, Chen Xin

Afghanistan’s Faryab province is among the most restive provinces in the country’s northern region, but Khan-e-Charbagh district in the province is relatively peaceful, and thus enabling local business to flourish.

Bordering Turkmenistan, Khan-e-Charbagh district has at the moment been spared by the war, becoming the most peaceful area, as locals boast, not only in Faryab province but also in the entire northern region,

Faryab province, with Maimana as its capital, is among the insurgency-battered provinces as the Taliban militants remain active in parts of the province and have been controlling vast areas in some districts such as Qaisar, Almar and Shirin Tagab where the conflicts have severely undermined development projects.

“Thank God that our district is peaceful and we have no security incident since district governor Ms. Durtaj Khaleqi took office three years ago,” a resident of Khan-e-Charbagh district Mohammad Rasoul Sardash told Xinhua recently.

Praising Khaleqi as a patriotic woman, Sardash said three years ago the district was among the poorest and most insecure one, but the situation has gradually changed.

“Three years ago we had no asphalted road in Khan-e-Charbagh. Today all the roads and streets inside the district are asphalted,” Sardash said.

With a peaceful environment, locals have established their businesses and bazaars are in hustle and bustle as many people are busy in their grocery shops or other work, according to Sardash.

Travelling from provincial capital Maimana to other districts is not easy, but the way to Khan-e-Charbagh, a three-hour drive, is safe and convenient, locals said.

“The living condition of people in Khan-e-Charbagh has been improved by essential projects such as asphalting roads, building clinics, schools, and many more projects that provide job opportunities,” said Somia Mudabir, a women’s rights activist.

Aqina port, which connects Afghanistan with Turkmenistan, is located in Khan-e-Charbagh district and hundreds of oil tankers that enter Afghanistan daily also contributed to providing jobs for people in the peaceful district, Mudabir added.

District governor Khaleqi visits the police checkpoints every day and thanks the police for fulfilling their duties in ensuring peace and stability in the district.

“Working honestly for the people and wining their support is key element for having peace and security,” Khaleqi told Xinhua.

The district chief said she would soon launch the construction of residential townships, industrial parks and guest houses in Khan-e-Charbagh district to attract investment and provide job opportunities.

“If the people are happy with you, they won’t allow the enemy to enter your territory to create security problems,” she said. Enditem

Advertisements