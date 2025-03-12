Comparison of the best bookies in Ghana

There are a lot of bookmakers in Ghana, and new ones are still popping up everywhere every single day.

If you are new to the world of sports betting, it’d surely be hard to select which one of the hundreds of options to go with. Well, this article will certainly help with that dilemma.

As we just said, there are many bookies in Ghana, but this article will be comparing five of the very best in the country. With the help of livetipsportal, we’ve been able to easily compare betting companies in Ghana. It’s an easy-to-use platform which we’re sure you’ll find very useful if you’re trying to decide what bookie to register with.

In this article, we’ve selected 5 of the best bookmakers according to livetipsportal and we will show you what you get from each bookie and how it compares to other similar platforms. Let’s get straight to it.

1xBet

This one checks almost every possible box. It has a good variety of payment options, a large sportsbook, and they regularly offer different types of promos to consumers. The app is also pretty great and easy to use.

Betway

This, just like 1xBet, is pretty easy to use, too. And it also has a large sportsbook and offers a lot of promos. But Betway’s unique selling point might actually be its odds, they are very competitive and hard to beat.

Helabet

This one, too, is user-friendly and has competitive odds, but compared to 1xBet and Betway, Helabet does not offer too many promos. It also does not have round the clock user support. That might be a bit of a bummer.

22Bet

22bet has a lot of betting markets but its unique selling point is that it allows you to make payments using cryptocurrency, and I mean, who doesn’t love forward-thinking tech-friendly stuff like this, right?

However, it is not all good news with this bookie as users have complained that the website sometimes gets a little crammed.

Cyberbet

This is another app that is pretty easy to use and pleasing to the eyes, as well. It has mouth-watering welcome offers and quite a lot of esports bets. So if you are into all that, you would love this app.

But there is a huge red flag with this one, it does not have a native app available for iOS devices. What this means is that, if you use an iPhone, as is the case with many people living in Ghana, using this app will be difficult – if not impossible – for you.

Now, we just looked at 5 of the best bookies to use in Ghana, what they offer and what their weaknesses are. But if you are trying to compare bookies according to popular features, this should help:

Bookies with great promos:

1xBet

Betway

Melbet

4rabet

Bangbet

Bookies with live stream/live betting options:

Melbet

4rabet

Betwinner

Betboro

Bookies with large sportsbooks:

1xBet

Betway

Bangbet

Meridianbet

Betika

Bookies with apps that are easy to use:

Betway

Helabet

Cyberbet

Betika

Bookies with many payment options:

1xBet

4rabet

Meridianbet

If you are trying to select a new bookie, livetipsportal will definitely help. It is just a question of; what are you looking for in your bookmaker?