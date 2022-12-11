Compass Programme introduced by JICA improves numeracy in Primary Schools

Numeracy in levels of Primary Schools in the Oti region has increased to 65.3 per cent from 30.6 per cent under the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) COMPASS Remedial Programme.

The programme is aimed at improving the learning outcomes of primary school pupils in the Oti enclave through community participation.

Mr Godfred Dzeke, JICA COMPASS National Trainer and a Representative from the Ghana Education Service Headquarters, during the JICA second regional forum at Kadjebi in the Oti region, said it was to deliberate on the outcome of the COMPASS Remedial Project.

He said it was agreed by all stakeholders in the region during the first forum in June 2022 to improve the numeracy rate among primary school pupils in the region through community participation.

Mr Dzeke said during the first regional forum, statistics showed that only 60 percent of pupils in Ghana had sufficient Mathematics skill at the end of their school, while Oti region was only 30.5 percent.

He noted that the situation called for a policy implementation to improve upon the numeracy rate among primary school pupils hence the introduction of the remedial classes, which was the JICA COMPASS project.

Mr Dzeke revealed that after the Project was introduced, there had been an improvement among primary school pupils in the Oti region to 65.3 percent from 30.5 percent in numeracy rate after the first quarter and called for more participation to annex total improvement.

He said the second forum would deliberate on the way forward to achieve their action plan outlined during the first forum, which witnessed some improvement.

Mr Dzeke said the forum would also identify some of the challenges facilitators faced in course of discharging their duties so that the Project could achieve its purpose in the country.

He called on parents to support their wards in their education and encouraged them to have time for their books and also attend the remedial classes, which would help them academically.

The Project is under the auspices of the Ghana Education Service and its decentralised agencies since March 2020 in the Volta, Oti and Eastern regions, until March 2024, targeting a total of 1,860 schools.

It is also the government’s education strategic plan for 2018 – 2030, which emphasised on the importance of substantive community involvement in school-base management.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) organized the forum.