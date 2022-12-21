Compassion International Ghana launches abuse tracking system

Compassion International Ghana (CIG) has introduced a platform called “Resolver” to aid in tracking reported cases of abuse and stimulate quick intervention.

The platform is an internal child protection reporting system designed to track all incidents of abuse, neglect, and exploitation experienced by children.

It is expected to support over 100,000 children who suffer from any kind of abuse in the Ghanaian community.

The Senior Manager of Programme Support for CIG, Madam Florence Sena Amponsah, in a release, said some victims of abuse, neglect or exploitation found it difficult to report cases hence the provision of several options for reporting cases.

CIG has over the years partnered with government agencies like DOVVSU and Social Welfare to strengthen accountability in reporting abuse cases by creating awareness.

Madam Amponsah said church partners had also been very helpful in creating a conducive and safe space for victims to report cases of abuse.

Compassion International Ghana (CIGH) is a Christian Non-Profit Organization (NPO) and a member of Compassion International Incorporated, headquartered in Colorado Springs, USA.

Compassion International Ghana is Christ centered, Church driven, and Child focused with a vision of releasing children from poverty in Jesus’ Name.

Compassion International Ghana executes this mandate by partnering with local churches to reach out to the needy children in the local communities.