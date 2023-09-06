Competing in 2023 Africa’s Business Heroes are 10 entrepreneurs

A total of 10 finalists were selected for this year’s Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) awards scheduled to be unveiled at the end of the year in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital city, where the winners stand a chance to walk away with cash grants.

A statement by the Africa’s Business Heroes issued Monday said the finalists in the competition program sponsored by the Jack Ma Foundation were selected through rigorous semi-finale business pitches and judging events held last Friday and Saturday in Kigali.

The 10 entrepreneurs will compete for their share of the final prize of 1.5 million U.S. dollars in grant funding at the competition’s grand finale set for on Nov. 23-24.

The finalists are from eight African countries, including Benin, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda and South Africa. They were selected from more than 27,000 applicants across 54 African nations following a series of interviews and evaluation process.

Their start-ups were drawn from different sectors, including agriculture, education and training, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

Jason Pau, executive director of international programs at the Jack Ma Foundation, said in a statement that the ABH remains committed to uncovering, championing and supporting trailblazing African entrepreneurs who bring positive change to their communities.

“As we reach the fifth anniversary of our 10-year commitment to this initiative, we’re excited by the expanding and diverse array of talent among our contenders,” he said.

The ABH Prize Competition was first launched in 2019, aiming to identify, support and inspire the next generation of African entrepreneurs who are making a difference in their local communities by working to solve the most pressing problems and building a more sustainable and inclusive economy for the future.