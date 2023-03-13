Competition Committee of ERCA reviews draft Directive on Consumer Protection, ECIS

The ECOWAS Consultative Committee on Competition (CCC) held its 6th meeting to review the Draft ECOWAS Directive on Consumer Protection and various instruments from the 06th to 09th March 2023, in Praia, Republic of Cabo Verde.

The meeting brought together Members of the ERCA Consultative Competition Committee (CCC) and Consultants to review the draft ECOWAS Directive on Consumer Protection prior to the submission to the meeting of ECOWAS Ministers of Trade and Industry (ECOMOTI) for validation. The Committee also had the opportunity to consider the presentations from consultants on the draft Manuals of procedures and Forms on the Community Competition Framework as well as ECOWAS Competition Information System (ECIS) which are necessary instruments to facilitate the implementation of the mandate of ERCA on promoting competition and protecting the rights and interests of consumers within the ECOWAS region.

The Chairman of the Competition Authority of Cabo Verde, Eng. Emanuel BARBOSA, representing the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy, His Excellency Eng. Alexandre MONTEIRO, welcomed the members of the CCC to Praia and expressed the willingness of the Government of Cabo Verde to work in harmony with other Member States in the region in support of competition and regional integration. This he stated, is demonstrated by the recent establishment and inauguration of the Board of Directors of the Cabo Verde Competition Authority.

Speaking on behalf of the President of ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Alieu Omar TOURAY, the Resident Representative of ECOWAS to Cabo Verde, Dr. Samuel LAMPTEY, expressed the sincere thanks and gratitude of ECOWAS to the President of the Republic of Cabo Verde, His Excellency José Maria NEVES and his government for the significant efforts made in favour of regional integration.

The Chairperson of the CCC, Ms. Boladale ADEYINKA, welcomed the CCC members to their 6th Meeting, thanked them for their attendance and craved the indulgence of members to diligently review and validate the draft document, while taking due cognizance of the orientation of the Ministers in charge of trade with respect to draft Directive on Consumer Protection. She also recalled the holding of working group meetings to thoroughly reviewed and the draft Directive and instruments submitted to the consideration of the Committee.

The Executive Director of ERCA, Dr. Konan Simeon KOFFI, on behalf of the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Madame Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, warmly welcomed the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Competition Authority of Cabo Verde, Eng. Emanuel BARBOSA, at the 6th Meeting of the Consultative Competition Committee (CCC). He expressed delight at the creation of the Competition Authority of Cabo Verde and pointed out the resolve of his office and all the members of the CCC to cooperate with the Authority towards the enforcement of competition in the region.

The Executive Director recalled the purpose of the meeting which was to further review and validate the draft ECOWAS Directive on Consumer Protection prior to its presentation to the next meeting of the ECOWAS Minister of Trade and Industry (ECOMOTI) for consideration. In addition, the meeting considered the presentations from consultants engaged by ERCA on the draft Manuals of Procedures, Forms and the ECOWAS Competition Information System (ECIS).

The Meeting reviewed and validated the draft ECOWAS Directive on Consumer Protection and agreed that written comments from CCC Members on the draft Manuals, Forms and ECIS should be transmitted to ERCA no later than 15 April 2023 to finalise the said instruments before the next CCC meeting.