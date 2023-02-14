Competition experts examine draft operational documents of ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority

The ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ARCC) held a meeting of the technical working group devoted to the examination of draft procedure manuals, forms and templates in order to provide operational documents for the agency.

The meeting held in Banjul from January 30 to February 3, 2023, saw the participation of four (4) experts from the ARCC Advisory Committee on Competition (CCC) and ARCC staff to study the draft ARCC’s manual of procedures, forms and templates before submitting them for regional validation by the CCC. This meeting of the working group provided experts the opportunity to study draft documents, make amendments to The good practises of the ARCC.

In his welcome, the Executive Director of the ARCC, Dr. Simeon Koffi, expressed his gratitude to the working group for the successful organisation of the meeting. He said that a detailed manual of procedures will allow the ARCC to carry out the application of Community competition rules in a transparent, effective and efficient manner.

The Chair of the Advisory Committee on Competition, Ms. Boladale ADEYINKA of the Competition Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria stressed the importance of having comprehensive procedural manuals that provide a framework and a guide to the ARCC to enable it to effectively address competition issues in the ECOWAS area. She expressed her optimism about the technical expertise of the CCC members and other experts present at the meeting and thanked them for their dedication and commitment to the ARCC mission.

During these five (5) days, the experts reviewed the draft manuals and forms and made comments that will be taken into account when finalising the documents. These observations will be consolidated and incorporated by the consultant in an updated project that will be presented to the ECOWAS Ministers in charge of trade (ECOMOT), for validation, before being submitted to the relevant ECOWAS statutory body for adoption.