REGULATION

…..for the International Journalists’ Contest “Great Personalities in the History of Russian-African Relations,” dedicated to the 225th anniversary of the birth of A.S. Pushkin

1. General terms and conditions

1.1 The International Journalists’ Competition “Great Personalities in the History of Russian-African Relations” is organised by the Russian-African Club of the Lomonosov Moscow State University and is dedicated to the 225th anniversary of the birth of Alexander Pushkin.

1.2 The competition aims to reveal the contribution of outstanding personalities to the development of relations between Russia and African countries. The competition aims to deepen the understanding of cultural, political, and economic interaction between Russia and Africa from a historical perspective, as well as to popularise knowledge about significant figures who have contributed to expanding the horizons of bilateral relations.

1.3 The competition is open to journalists, students, bloggers, PR specialists, marketing specialists, editorial teams of newspapers and magazines, news agencies, television and radio, and online publications.

1.4 The contest invites participants to write articles about prominent personalities who have had a significant impact on the formation and development of Russian-African relations.

2. Order and conditions of the competition

2.1 The contest shall be held within the time frame from 23 April to 25 May 2024. Applications for participation in the competition will be accepted until 20 May. The date for announcing the results of the competition is scheduled on Africa Day.

2.2 The results of the competition will be announced in person on 25 May 2024 and published on the RusAfromedia website.

2.3 Each participant registers as a journalist on the RusAfromedia website.

2.4. The condition for admission to the contest is that at least 3 other journalists are invited to register as journalists on RusAfromedia’s website.

2.5. Participating in the contest, a journalist should write and publish at least one article about a Great Person in the history of Russian-African relations, preferably on the example of his/her country, on the RusAfromedia website and send a link to the publication to info@rusafromedia.ru.

2.6 Each participant can write an unlimited number of articles, this number will be taken into account by the jury when selecting the winner.

3. Procedure for determining and awarding the laureates of the competition

3.1 The jury of the International Journalists’ Contest “Great Personalities in the History of Russian-African Relations” has the exclusive right to determine the winners of the contest.

3.1 Each participant of the contest receives a certificate from the Russian-African Club of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

3.2 The authors of the 7 best works will be awarded valuable prizes from the Russian-African Club and its partners. Another 3 journalists who will invite the most new participants to the contest will also receive valuable prizes. In total, there will be 10 valuable prizes. They are distributed according to the principle of 1 person 1 prize.

3.3 The results of the contest will be published on RusAfromedia’s website

3.4 If you have any questions about the contest, please write to info@rusafromedia.ru.