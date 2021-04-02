The Police in Akatsi have urged religious and traditional groups to comply with the directives on the Covid-19 protocols to stop the spread of the disease.

The Police warned that they would not hesitate to shut down parties, and large gatherings “which pose a serious risk to public health.”

Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Joseph Atsu Dzineku, Akatsi South Municipal Commander, gave the warning after an extensive night patrol by the Police to assess the level of compliance by Churches and other associations during the Easter festivities.

Mr Dzineku told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Easter Friday that “some Churches are obeying the rules while some others are proving recalcitrant; we would not let them go free,” he said.

On funerals, Mr Dzineku said the bereaved families must pay attention to the directives not to breach the directive.

He said motorists, who misbehave during funeral activities would not be spared.

Mr Dzineku said the District Command had received reports of some Churches flouting the directives, adding “we are inviting them to answer questions for their actions before sanctions are applied.”

The GNA after witnessing some Easter activities by Churches such as the Church of Pentecost, the Lord’s Pentecostal Church International, and others, observed strict adherence to the safety protocols.

However, the GNA observed inactivity at most drinking joints during the season.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleEaster celebrations: Immigration Service to inspect hotels
Next articleExtend investigation to Upper East Region– Mining groups
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here