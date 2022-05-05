Comprehensive digital skills training for MSMEs launched

A comprehensive digital skills training programme for Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to enable them become more agile and resilient has been launched in Accra.

The Programme is to train and build capacity in digital techniques of MSMEs and improve the performance of their staff.

The training was launched in partnership with Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) and Expertise France.

It is also to support participants to integrate and apply knowledge gained from the training on their businesses.

Mr Clement Osei-Amoako, the President of GNCCI, expressed the Chamber’s appreciation for the cooperation agreement, signed on 25th August, 2021 with the Expertise France.

He said they found collaboration more compelling because technology continued to be a dominant force in driving economic growth that required conscious efforts to build their human resources with the requisite skills to drive digital transformation and growth of businesses.

The President said the first phase of the MSMEs of the training programme was held in Accra comprising 92 participants with over half being women.

“Generally, participants were excited about the opportunity to develop their digital skills and resolved to follow through the requirements to ensure business growth and resilience post Covid-19,” he said.

Mr Osei-Amoako said SMEs were the hardest hit by COVID-19 and required providing bespoke business solutions and policy-initiatives to support their rebound.

Mr Jérémie Pellet, the Chief Executive of the Expertise France said the programme to be implemented by his outfit would result in the development of skills and digital content among MSMEs.

He said the programme launch was timely and would yield important results for Ghana’s private sector resilience as more than 800 participants were expected to be trained.

He said companies, who participated would also be able to enroll in the digital platforms after the training, enhance their online visibility, boost their credibility and facilitate cross-border transactions.

The CEO said post workshop mentorship and coaching support would also be provided to ensure a better ownership of trained participants.

He said the Chamber was one of their partners as they implemented the African Caribbean and Pacific- European Union Programme of Digital Response of COVID-19 crisis.

Mr Tsonam Cleanse Akpeloo, a Consultant to the Programme said the training would enable participants to understand financial options and opportunities for business growth and expansion.

He said the programme targetted 50 per cent participants to be women, who would be introduced to digital transformation, and coached to develop digital transformation plans for their businesses.

He said it was expected that businesses would understand, identify and leverage digital platforms that would enable them to affirm credibility, enhance visibility and process transactions.

The Consultant said the training would enable the MSMEs to take advantage and the opportunities available to participate in the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

The training session will focus on Digital Business Analysis, Digital Project Management, Digital Product Management, Digital Marketing and Social Media Management.

Other areas are Digital Design and Data Visualization, Handling Information and Content, Being Safe and Legal Online, Online Transacting, Data Science and Data Analytics, Alternative Funding Strategies.