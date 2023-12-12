Comprehensive Employment Initiative to Tackle Youth Unemployment Crisis in Ghana

In a significant effort to address the issue of youth unemployment in Ghana, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has introduced the Business and Employment Assistance Programme (BEAP) through the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

With a budget of GHC120 million, the program aims to provide salary support for 20,000 young individuals who will be employed in various sectors, particularly in small and medium-scale enterprises.

During the program’s official launch in Sunyani, Vice President Bawumia emphasized the government’s commitment to reducing unemployment and highlighted that around 10,000 enterprises would benefit from this initiative.

He expressed optimism about the positive impact the program would have on Ghanaian youth, as it represents a significant step towards their economic empowerment.

As part of broader efforts to tackle unemployment, Kofi Agyepong, CEO of YEA, announced that former toll booth workers who lost their jobs after the toll system was abolished in November 2022 would be reassigned as district disability officers of the agency by the end of 2024.

This decision comes in response to the workers’ claims that the government had not fulfilled promises of alternative livelihoods and monthly allowances.

Agyepong assured that the reassignment process would be completed by the end of this year, providing a positive development for those affected.

This announcement was made during the same event where BEAP was launched, demonstrating the government’s multi-faceted approach to addressing unemployment challenges.

Highlighting YEA’s achievements this year, Mr. Kofi Baah Agyepong outlined the agency’s impact on various sectors of the economy, including security, sanitation, health, and more.

The agency has created direct employment opportunities for thousands of young individuals in these sectors nationwide.

Additionally, through partnerships with the private sector, YEA has provided entrepreneurship training to 5,000 individuals, resulting in over 70,000 indirect job opportunities.

Reflecting on the agency’s journey, Agyepong stated that it has been a result-oriented organization, delivering significant socio-economic interventions and positively impacting hundreds of thousands of young people.

Established in 2015 under the Youth Employment Agency Act (Act 887), YEA has consistently evolved to empower youth aged 15 to 35 through job creation, contributing meaningfully to the sustainable socio-economic development of the nation.