Comprehensive Scholarships, Bursaries Policy Develop For UDS Students

The University for Development Studies (UDS) has developed a comprehensive Students’ Scholarships and Bursaries Policy to guide the disbursement of funds to brilliant and needy students.

This is to help such students to complete their studies at the university.

Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, Vice-Chancellor of UDS announced this during a special congregation of the UDS in Tamale where a total of 425 graduands comprising 145 postgraduate students, and 280 undergraduate sandwich nursing and midwifery students graduated.

The UDS has launched an endowment fund to raise GHc100 million within the next four years to support scholarships for needy and talented students, who require financial assistance to complete their studies at the University.

The fund to be known as University for Development Studies Endowment Fund (UDSEF) will also support infrastructural development and research activities at the University.

Professor Teye said: “We believe that financial aid to students will make it possible for less endowed but brilliant students to have equal access to quality education at the University.”

He added that “We have over the last few years attained excellent performance and great achievements in various sports disciplines. To sustain the gains, a section of the Students’ Scholarships and Bursaries Policy document has made provision for scholarships and bursaries to deserving sports men and women.”

He also announced that in view of the importance of graduate education, the University was now accepting applications for admission into postgraduate programmes on a rolling basis, which meant that students could apply for postgraduate studies anytime throughout the year.

He said: “We believe that flexibility in graduate students’ admissions will provide the opportunity for applicants to choose the most convenient start date. The first cohort is November and the second in April.”