Compulsory Sale of Securities by Anglogold Executive Director

In terms of JSE Listings Requirement 3.63, AngloGold Ashanti gives notice that an executive director has dealt in securities of the Company, after having received clearance to do so.

Following AngloGold Ashanti’s announcement on 12 May 2023 to voluntary delist from the Australian Securities Exchange (the “ASX”) (the “Delisting”), trading in AngloGold Ashanti’s CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) was suspended with effect from the close of trading on the ASX on 23 June 2023 and AngloGold Ashanti was removed from the official list of the ASX on 27 June 2023.

As a consequence of the Delisting, holders of CDls who did not redirect the holding of the underlying ordinary shares to a different exchange were able to elect to exit their CDl holding through the sale of such ordinary shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (the “JSE”) either voluntarily until 1 September 2023 or via a compulsory sale process, commencing on 4 September 2023 and ending on 15 September 2023 (the “Compulsory Sale Process”).

The dealing in securities described in this news release occurred in connection with the Compulsory Sale Process.