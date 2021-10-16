Compulsory Vaccination is not from Pit of Hell – APC Replies Enenche

APC Mandate Defenders has reacted to the statement attributed to the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, claiming that compulsory vaccination is from the pit of hell.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka, the group said the central idea behind the vaccination is to save lives as Jesus would have done if he were to be alive in this generation, saying compulsory vaccination is not from the pit of hell.

The statement further noted that as a spiritual father, the group was very proud of Dr. Enenche for leading the Christian folks back to God especially the several charitable works and donations made during the lockdowns but then, the pastor ought to have known that Covid-19 is still varulent and is constantly looking for who to kill on daily basis.

However, we are praying that God will further open the spiritual eyes of pastor Enenche and other men of God opposed to compulsory vaccination so that they can see how deadly the virus is and probably recommit themselves to the ongoing battle against the virus.

Meanwhile, the group has condemned the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, Dr. Monday Ubani for saying that he will not hesitate to drag the federal government to court if it goes ahead to enforce the directive on compulsory vaccination for civil servants in the country.

The group said, Covid-19 is a biological war waged against humanity which requires the deployment of all weapons to win the battle but then, Dr. Ubani ought to have known that in war all is fair.

Since law is made for man and not man for the law, compulsory vaccination for civil servants is one of the fundamental ways of flattening the curve.

Accordingly, Dr. Ubani and others opposed to compulsory vaccination should note that civil servants do travel to other countries for training and other essential assignments on behalf of the country and it will not be right if Nigerians are denied access to such countries as a result of their vaccination status or Vaccine Passport which is the new normal in the world today.

As a learned gentleman, Dr. Ubani ought to have also known that sometimes, what is right may not be legal and what is legal may not be right.

Therefore, it is in Nigeria’s national interest that civil servants be forced to take the vaccines for the safety of Nigerians and for the preservation of our corporate existence as member of the inter-connected world.

We therefore advise Nigerians to take the vaccines and join the battle to flatten the curve in the country.

Signed:

Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka,

National Publicity Secretary,

APC Mandate Defenders