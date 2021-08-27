Computer giant Dell’s sales jump thanks to home office trend

Computer giant Dell announced its best second quarter ever thanks to the continuing trend towards home work and a high demand for PCs, notebooks and tablets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the second quarter, the computer group increased sales by 15 per cent year-on-year to 26.1 billion dollars, Dell said on Thursday after the US market closed.

The US company also recorded a 21-per-cent increase of its operating income to 1.4 billion dollars.

However, the net income dropped by 20 per cent to 880 million dollars due to, among other things, significantly increased expenses for research and development.

“We’re well known for our unique ability to adjust and lean into growth opportunities, as evidenced by our results with record second quarter revenue of 26.1 billion [dollars],” Dell vice chairman and co-chief operating officer Jeff Clarke said in a statement.

“We’re innovating and helping customers grow with a focus on multi-cloud solutions and modern infrastructure.”

Although the quarterly figures were in line with market expectations, Dell shares initially dropped in after-hours trading.