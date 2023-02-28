Computer laboratory and library handed over to Oshiyie Basic School

The Future Scholars of the World Incorporation, (FSWI), a US-based non-governmental organization, has inaugurated and handed over a computer laboratory and library to the Oshiyie Basic School in the Ga South Municipality.

The facility worth US$12,000 is aimed at improving teaching and learning within the community.

The Executive Director, FSWI, Madam Adjoa Gzifa, said the facility was in fulfillment of a request by the school to provide them with a computer laboratory and library to enhance the skills of the students in Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) and reading.

She said the NGO adopted the school in 2005 during a tour to the community and decided to support and provide them with quality education.

“We first started by paying tuition for all the children attending the Oshiyie school. When the government made the schools tuition free, we began to focus on development. A well-built toilet facility was placed on the grounds together with some classroom blocks for the students,” she added.

Madam Gzifa said the students were also provided with uniforms, instructional materials, sewing machines, building tools and microscopes as well as personal hygiene items through their Girls Period Programme to help them meet their goals.

She said the organisation believed that the facility would go a long way to improve teaching and learning of the students in the school.

The Municipal Officer in charge of School Improvement, Mr Nukpe Delali Kwasi, commended the organisation for the initiative and asked that it would be extended to other schools in the community since they also needed help.

He entreated the school’s management to put the facility to good use for the purpose for which it was built.

The Head of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr Jones Aruna Nelson, appreciated the organization for the gesture, saying it was in line with the Authority’s “Give Back to Ghana” project.

Ms Mary Cleland, Headmistress of the School, thanked the organisation for their continuous support towards the development of the school and promised to ensure that, the facility was put to good use to achieve its purpose.