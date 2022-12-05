Computer Vision Syndrome can not lead to blindness – GOA

Dr Kwame Oben-Nyarko, the Public Relations Officer of Ghana Optometric Association (GOA) has debunked the perception that Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS) can lead to blindness.

He explained that there was no scientific proof that computer vision syndrome could cause long-term damage to the eyes. “But regular use can lead to eye strain and discomfort”.

Dr Oben-Nyarko stressed that extensive screen use had its downsides, but blindness was not one of them as there was no clinical evidence that prolonged screen use caused permanent vision loss, “but it could cause dry eyes and eye strain.”

Dr Oben-Nyarko said this at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office and Ghana Optometric Association “GNA-GOA My Eyes! My Vision! campaign platform in Tema. The fortnight initiative is a collaborative public education advocacy campaign to promote the need for people to access eye care and to draw attention to vision health.

The GNA-GOA: My Eyes! My Vision! The initiative also seeks to challenge the public and policymakers to focus on vision as a health issue, which forms a critical component of mankind’s well-being but is often neglected.

Dr Oben-Nyarko, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Third Eye and Vision Center described CVS as a modern form of eye problem that only lasted temporarily.

He said, “if eye strain and dryness from CVS continue, these can lead to other problems, including changes in visual acuity.”

He said in most cases, symptoms of CVS occur because the visual demands of the task exceed the visual abilities of the individual to comfortably perform them, stressing that those at greatest risk for developing CVS are persons who spend two or more continuous hours at a computer or using a digital screen device every day.

He, therefore, recommended that any person who uses computers or other electronic devices for a prolonged period should strictly take regular breaks.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager encouraged corporate entities to ensure that the right environment is created for staff, stressing that “workplace-related illnesses must be prevented as it affects an employee from participating in normal activities and adversely impact the employee, the employee’s family, and the employer.”