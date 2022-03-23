Computers, Accessories Provided For Asakraka M/A School

Asakraka M/A Basic School has received computers and accessories worth GHC10,000 to aid the teaching and learning of Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Mr Richard Osei, Chief Executive Officer of Dumpong Community Bank Limited, who presented the items, stated that the donation was made in response to the school’s request to the bank to provide student with computers for their ICT classes.

He said though the bank had its headquarters in Kwahu Asakraka, it was committed to ensuring its social responsibility programmes spread to cover other areas.

He stated that the bank had previously provided mechanized boreholes for the Asakraka community and the St. Paul’s Senior High School in Akoase in the Brim North District to address potable water challenge.

He said plans were far advanced for the bank to collaborate with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), philanthropists, and government officials to provide scholarships to needy but brilliant students in their catchment areas.

As a result, he advised the students to make full use of the facilities, as information technology had become extremely useful in daily lives.

Mr Frank Agyekum Adu, the headteacher of the Asakraka M/A Basic School, who received the items on behalf of the school thanked the bank for the gesture but called for more of support.