Concentrate on benefits of President’s travels and not propaganda – Razak Opoku

Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, a member of the New Patriotic Party has appealed to Ghanaians to disregard the propaganda carried out by some opposition members to bury the benefits of President’s recent travels.

He said although the President’s visit had yielded the dividends of receiving 1.5 million Astrazeneca doses among other benefits, the opposition rather chose to focus on the cost of travels.

“Globally, the health of citizens in most countries is a major concern of the leaders today due to the emergence of the novel COVID-19 pandemic. And Ghana is no exception.

In a statement signed by Mr Opoku and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday said doing cost analysis it was better off for the President to travel and bring some hope to his people than sitting home and throwing his hands in despair.

“President Akufo-Addo’s regular media updates and frantic efforts to maneuver the global politics to secure COVID-19 vaccines to protect Ghanaians from hospitalization and death is a clear demonstration of a leader who loves his people.”

The statement said President, therefore, deserved to be encouraged. And his gestures must be emulated by other leaders in society.

“But instead, we now witness utmost condemnation or unwarranted attacks or focus on trivial issues.

The statement said President Akufo-Addo’s meeting with the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, during the visit to Germany earned Ghana 1.5 million doses of Astrazeneca that must be commended

It said the donation formed part of the pledge made by Germany to make up to 70 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine available to African countries this year to help the continent fight the pandemic.

The statement said the vaccines would cost $9,000,000 worth of AstraZeneca Vaccines approximately GHS 54million giving that a dose was $6.00 that President Akufo-Addo’s trips brought home to assist the fight against COVID-19.

Mr Opoku challenged persons calculating the cost of the President’s travels to compare that to the lives of Ghanaians and decipher the truth from mere allegations.