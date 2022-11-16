Concentrate on good deeds of leadership – Justice Awittor

Mr Justice Awittor, National Chairman of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Staff Union (SU), has asked Ghanaians to concentrate on the good deeds of people at leadership positions rather than their fallibility.

He said doing wrong meant, we were only humans but dwelling in that state by the critics to chastise leadership and throw out all the good deeds could be described as ungodly and must cease.

“No human being is useless, so let’s concentrate on the good side.”

The NCCESU National Chairman said the effort of a security man, human resource officer, driver and the cleaner must be recognised and appreciated since each aggregate contributed to the progress of work, and not the effort of the Manager alone.

Mr Awittor made these remarks at the NCCE Volta and Oti Regions Regional NCCESU elections in Ho.

He said, “we need to learn and do not look at someone’s deficiency only and run him down.”

The NCCESU Chairman said the world was run now with innovation and technology, hence “what we have been able to achieve for ourselves matters most.”

Mr Awittor, who meticulously traced NCCE Unionism from 1994 to date extolled the late Mr Napoleon Agboada, a Labour Expert and former NCCE Director of Administration for championing the Commission’s Unionism and advised the staff to embrace it as they could not live in isolation.

Mr Kenneth Kponor, the Volta Regional Director of NCCE admonished staff to refrain from deviant behaviours towards work.

He said they ought to instill discipline in offices for work to progress.

Mr Kponor also called for a united front for the development of the country as no single individual could do it without the involvement of the masses.

Mr Clement Kwesi Mamadu, Volta/Oti NCCESU Chairman, promised a free flow of information to the Union members and advised them to desist from hearsay and rumour mongering.

He also commended delegates for the confidence reposed in them by voting them for another four-year term.

The 34-member delegates elected Clement Kwesi Mamadu as Chairman, Prosper Afealete as first Vice-Chairman, Yvonne Makafui Awlavi as second Vice-Chairman, Rev. Vincent Adzikah as Secretary, Rev. Leonard Aglomasa as Assistant Secretary, Ernest Parku as first Trustee, Uthman Abass as second Trustee and Fidelis Addae as Youth representative to serve a four-year term as Volta/Oti Regional NCCESU Executives.

Mr Gordon Bodja, Volta/Oti Industrial Relations Officer, PSWU of TUC, Ghana swore-in the newly elected Executives into office.