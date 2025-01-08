Concentrate On Things That Will Bring Development, Unite Ghanaians – Mahama Advised

The president, John Dramani Mahama, has been advised not to concentrate so much on going after his political opponents in the name of the corruption fight, but rather channel his efforts into bringing everybody on board to ensure that the country achieves the development that he promised the people.

The Gomoa Aboso branch minister of the African Faith Tabernacle Church, Senior Pastor Samuel Annan Addai who advised in an interview with our news team after the inauguration of the president said although it is incumbent on the president to retrieve every pesewa stolen by any political appointee in the previous administration, he, however, counselled His Excellency John Dramani Mahama not to channel all his attention into that endeavour in an attempt to prove his promise of fighting corruption, as that may shift his government’s attention from developmental projects that will benefit the electorates who voted him into power.

He further advised the president to complete all projects left by his predecessor to serve the purpose for which they were started.

He has also advised people assigned to serve in various interim and substantive public sector portfolios to eschew corrupt practices and make the Mahama administration successful.

Senior Pastor Samuel Annan Addai later applauded Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang’s inauguration as Ghana’s first female vice president, noting that her selection is a clarion call for women to aspire to higher positions in all facets of society.