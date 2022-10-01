Concern Youth of Doninga Donates to Doninga JHS

Concern Youth of Doninga, a group make up of natives from Doninga in the Builsa South District but based in Accra on Thursday 29/09/2022, presented 100 pieces of Mathematical sets and 100 pieces of pens to Doninga Junior high school (JHS) in the Builsa South District of the Upper East Region.

The group did this through the Assemblyman of Doninga electoral area Hon. Akanbong Mathias.

The Assemblyman for the area also use the opportunity to talk to year 3 students who are preparing to write the Basic Education Certificate Examination ( BECE). He motivated to be serious with their studies and advised to respect their teachers and stay away from all social vice’s as this will affect their future. He urged them to desist from any of the exams malpractices.

Mr Akanbong also opportunity to thanked the group for their kind gesture. He added that the donation would go a long way to help the students especially the final year JHS three students.

Concern youth of Doninga lead by Akanvariba Bentil, Gilbert Akumpo Atuguom and others .They are based in Accra and also past students of Doninga JHS who have completed tertiary now .

According the group, they are motivated to support because during their time as pupils they face challenges regarding to books, maths sets, pens etc to support learning. Parents could not provide all of these for them hence their decision to Donates to the school to prevent the younger ones go through such a situation.

Number pupil who benefited where 91 who where present in school during the donation.

The JHS headteacher , Amwagsi Godwin thanked the Concern Doninga Youth for the Kind Donation, and asked other benevolent people in outside Buluk to emulate their kind gesture .

The Pupil’s where very happy for receiving these items what they discribed as timely donation, they thanked the Assemblyman and Concern Doninga Youth for the support.