The members of the Concerned Citizens of the Volta Region (CONCIVOR), have condemned the activities of the Western Togoland Separatists Group.

A statement signed by Mr Brian A. Sapati, the Coordinator, CONCIVOR, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: “The members of the Concerned Citizens of the Volta Region (CONCIVOR) have in the past days been following the unfortunate and worrying developments in the Volta Region of the Republic of Ghana just months to the general election on December 7, and wish to state unequivocally that, we condemn in no uncertain terms, the violent activities of an amorphous group, under the guise of fighting for the independence of Western Togoland.”

It said the impression being created was that, the Western Togoland as it might have existed historically, encompassed the territory now known as the Volta Region of Ghana.

It said since the first audacious attack by this amorphous group in the early hours of 25th September, on the sovereignty of the Ghana and on the peace-loving people of the Volta Region for that matter, there had been swift and unreserved condemnations by the chiefs of the Volta Region.

It said in particular mention was made of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, which was the constitutionally designated umbrella body of all chiefs in the Region, the Awomefia of the Anlo State, the Battor Traditional Council, the Asogli State, the Gbi-Hohoe Traditional Area, the Alavanyo Traditional Area, the Office of the Paramount Chief of Peki, and many other groups and individuals including; security experts.

“We are by this statement associating with the position of the chiefs across the Volta Region and especially that of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs expressed in a release to the media, dated 27th September, in which the traditional rulers did not only condemn the attacks and underscored the peaceful character of the people of the Region, but also called on Government to conduct an independent and transparent investigation into the events of 25th September.

“We also associate with the recount by the House of Chiefs, of certain unfortunate comments and conducts directed at the people of the Volta Region, which as they note, are not only troubling, but have negative consequences on the people of the Region.”

The statement said while it was not clear yet the exact group that was responsible for the reprehensible and objectionable violent acts in the Region and their exact motives, the concerned citizens of the Region consider that Government with all the security apparatus at its disposal could and should unravel the facts and uncover the faces behind the acts and to bring them to face the full arm of the law.

It noted that the spill-over effects of the localized issue could be dire for the entire Republic and could bring its image as a beacon of democracy into disrepute.

“We also believe that to fully resolve the issue arising and threatening the peace and security of Ghana, the Government must as a matter of necessity engage the chiefs and other traditional heads in the various communities, where the troubles are being fomented.”

It said these engagements must be open, transparent and devoid of needless suspicion towards either side.

“We note that the modus operandi of the group, which so far has included taking hostages, attacking police stations, blocking roads and indulging in wanton destruction such as burning of State property raises serious doubts about the true intentions of these groups.”

“On the basis of the foregoing, we the Concerned Citizens of the Volta Region are convinced that these groups, whatever or whoever they are, entertain an agenda completely at variance with persons with true and good intentions for the Region.”

The said CONCIVOR therefore, entreat the Government to treat these persons as criminals and view their acts as intended to upset the peace and democratic order of Ghana and to deal with them accordingly.

“We hereby appeal to the ECOWAS, whose current head coincidentally is the President of Ghana, the African Union and the United Nations to show keen interest in the matter as an early warning sign and take adequate measures to prevent another scar on the face of the world,” it said.

“We also call on community watchdog committees to heighten alertness across the communities by sharing timeous intelligence/information for action.”