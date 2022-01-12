Concerned doctors petition Akufo-Addo to halt Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Some eleven doctors have written to President Akufo-Addo asking him to issue a directive to pause the nationwide vaccine rollout in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The doctors said the risks associated with the vaccines, per the data studied so far, outweigh the potential benefits.

In their petition dated Monday, January 10, 2022, the doctors, who identify themselves as Concerned Ghanaian Doctors, cited how the UK and Israel still battle the virus despite a high vaccination rate of their populations.

Portions of the petition read that the UK and Israel have very high vaccination rates and are currently deploying booster programmes, yet they are struggling to get the virus under control especially with these new variants.

The doctors in the jointly-signed petition contended that the case fatality rate is not as high as anticipated, especially given the fact that not many citizens are testing.

For them, the vaccines becoming a mandate is only a ploy by some pharmaceutical companies to rake in profits.

They asserted that it does not take a genius to recognize the financial benefit of pharmaceutical companies in demonizing potential early, effective treatments.