Concerned EPA staff demands removal of CEO

Concerned staff of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has have petitioned President Akufo-Addo to swiftly remove their Chief Executive, Henry Kwabena Kokofu for his ill performance.

According to the disgruntled employees, Mr. Kokofu’s performance as the new CEO has been awful, prompting the demand for his immediate dismissal.

As the overall head of EPA Ghana, his technical potential and understanding are extremely limited when it comes to managing the environmental issues of the country.

This demand was made in a petition sighted by News Ghana which was signed by the Chairman of Concerned staff of EPA and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Akwasi Daniel.

Stressing that, Mr. Kokofu is ineligible to lead the EPA in attaining environmental management and protection goals.

According to them, the EPA is currently sitting on a ticking time bomb and will implode if the President fails to fire the CEO.

“He has continuously been found wanting in several ways on the job with an extremely poor leadership style and wicked tyranny,” they added.

Below is the petition