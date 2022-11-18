Concerned Ghanaian Environmental Advocate Intensifies Fight Against Illegal Mining

Concerned Ghanaian Environmental Advocate, Francis Frempah and his Expatriate wife Camillia Ignat have reignited the unending war against illegal mining (Galamsey) as part of an effort to protect water bodies and the natural environment.

In the Company of his wife, he gathered some other concerned Ghanaians from the streets of Accra on Thursday to wage a massive war against Galamsey.

The group also carried along bottled samples of the polluted water from most of these Galamsey-prone river bodies and natural resources.

The samples were presented to the security gates of the Ghana Parliament as the group marched all the way to Parliament.

But the Parliamentary security authorities claimed they were not aware of such Galamsey Advocacy event and went ahead to address the group.

“Since this was an unannounced activity, we have come and address you and take your message to the entire leadership of Parliament,” a Deputy Marshall Security officer told the silent protesters.

In an interview with the Convener, Mr. Frempah averred that the continuous practice of galamsey in many parts of the country is a worry.

Tracts of farmlands, water bodies, and forest reserves have been destroyed by the activities of illegal miners and still, nothing has been done to halt the destruction caused to the environment.

Research showed that Ghana could import water in the near future if action is not taken to save the rivers from further pollution through illegal mining.

Hence, the need for all and sundry to join the fight against illegal mining in the country in order to help preserve land and water bodies for future generations.

Camillia Ignat also called on the government to intensify the fight against illegal mining while halting operations.

According to her, mining can be done in a very holistic and effective manner that will not pose any threat to the environment and the water bodies.

“Previously, the rivers were very clean but they have been polluted as a result of the activities of illegal miners,” she lamented.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh