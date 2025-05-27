Concerned Health-Oriented Contractors Protest Unfair Treatment

Source: Robert Abilba, Ho

A group calling itself the Concerned Health Oriented Contractors (CHOC) in the country, working with the Ministry of Health (MOH), has petitioned the President, Mr. John Dramani Mahama to immediately re-assign the Chief Planner and Head of Infrastructural Directorate of the Health Sector, Mr. Benjamin Ampomah Nkansah and four other senior officers.

The Chief Planner and the four other senior officers, the contractors alleged, have for the past eight years, turned the health sector into not only their property but a haven belonging to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as every decision taken was geared towards enriching people they believed are NPP faithfuls in the health ministry, particularly contractors perceived to be NDC went through hell under Benjamin Nkansah’s administration.

These contractors believe that the ‘reset agenda’ of President John Dramani Mahama would transcend every sector of the country’s economy, which certainly includes the Ministry of Health space, which also requires a comprehensive clean-up exercise contrary to the situation experienced in the last NPP administration.

The petition, among other things, described the Chief Planner, Mr. Benjamin Ampomah Nkansah, not only as an ‘untouchable being’ but also as powerful in the Ministry. The petition said he has been in office for the past 16 years under both the NDC and NPP administrations and allegedly achieved nothing apart from embarking on a continuous victimization of contractors perceived to be NDC faithful.

The three-paged-20 paragraph petition signed by Joseph Alando and Richard Amattey on behalf of the CHOC perceived to be NDC contractors disclosed that Mr. Benjamin Ampomah Nkansah with support from the Deputy Chief Architect, Mr. Kwame Amponsah, Head of Biomedical Engineering Unit, Dr Nicholas Adjabu, Deputy Chief Quantity Surveyor, Ms. Sally Esi Pobee and the Principal Quantity Surveyor, Ms. Joyce Caroline Enyan allegedly ensured that these perceived NDC Health Contractors for the last eight years had a total blacklist.

The petition noted that another interesting thing was that Nursing School enrollment and postings were done on party lines, and prospective student nurses were also denied the opportunity of gaining admission on the perception that they belonged to the NDC. They alleged was applied to staff deployment and re-assignment to various institutions and agencies.

The aggrieved, concerned and perceived NDC contractors stressed that all the Ministry of Health infrastructural projects and those of it’s agencies at the Infrastructural Directorate and all associated contracts were awarded to only identified NPP contractors, whilst perceived NDC contractors were side-lined as it became the norm for the last eight years of the NPP administration. These contractors were therefore unable to do business with the Ministry of Health and its affiliated institutions and agencies.

According to the petition to the President, new health infrastructural projects were deliberately sited at NPP strongholds and areas the NPP party wanted to unseat sitting NDC MPs. There was also the non-payment of certificates for work done to contractors who could not be paid before the end of 2016, following their perception of belonging to the NDC.

One area the petition observed under the watch of Benjamin Ampomah Nkansah was the arbitral staff re-assignment, particularly where junior staff were elevated to head senior officers without any merit. Special Assistants at the Minister’s office allegedly took over the duties of designated public and civil staff at the Ministry.

One of the perceived NDC contractors who spoke with our news team noted that the past eight years of Benjamin Nkansah’s administration had never realized any progress at the Infrastructural Directorate of the MOH, apart from showing opulence amongst other questionable acts.

Mr Alando appealed to the President of Ghana to, as a matter of seriousness, re-evaluate the functions of the Infrastructural Directorate and restructure that sector for effective and efficient delivery of service.

He identified low productivity in the sector as square pegs are put in round holes, which do not attract the needed potential inflow of business in the health sector. He therefore called for a quick re-assignment of the staff right from the Head to the bottom outside the directorate to forestall discipline and help curb the wanton frustration many staff and contractors go through as perceived NDC faithful.

Mr. Alando expressed disappointment about how experienced and skillful professional health workers perceived to be NDC affiliates were removed and reassigned outside the Ministry to favor staff believed to be NPP faithful.

The Members of the Concerned Health Oriented Contractors also called for the re-examination of the functions of the Human Resource Management Directorate on its operational guidelines regarding admissions into the Nursing Training Institutions to give meaning to the President’s resetting of the Ghana Agenda.

Mr. Alando also appealed to the President to urgently address the numerous challenges Health contractors and their staff have gone through for the past eight years of the NPP administration, adding that they are ever ready to engage authorities at the Presidency on the issues raised in the petition for the accelerated socio- economic growth of the health sector.