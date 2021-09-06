Concerned NPP group asks President Akufo-Addo to ignore political saboteurs

The ‘Concerned NPP Supporters in Bono Region’, an emerging youth group in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ignore political saboteurs and concentrate on building a better Ghana.

The group said it was solidly behind President Akufo-Addo towards national reconstruction and hoped he would ignore “nation-wreckers” and concentrate on his bid to achieving his vision for the nation and to building a better society for all in his last term of office.

“We have noticed images and a video in circulation in the social media insinuating that President Akufo-Addo on his recent tour to the Bono Region inaugurated uncompleted maternity block at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital”, it said in a press release issued and signed by Mr. Eric Tabiri, the Founder and Convener of the group.

A copy of the release made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani noted, “these images and video being circulated in the social media by crisis merchants and mischief makers is a propaganda machinery adopted by nation-wreckers in the Bono Region”.

“This is part of their numerous strategies to sway the attention of Ghanaians from the good deeds of the President and make the government unpopular in the eyes of the good people of Ghana who voted massively for the NPP”, it stated.

“We have every reasonable cause to believe that there are elements within the Sunyani Municipal Hospital hierarchy who are determined to undermine the NPP government in the hope of achieving their hidden agenda which is to cause the defeat of the Party in Election 2024”.

“We, therefore, wish to state that there is no iota of truth in the images and video in circulation and therefore wish to set the records straight. President Akufo-Addo on 11th August 2021, as part of his two-day working visit to the Bono Region, inaugurated a newly-constructed Maternity and Mental Health Block at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital together with the Bono Regional Headquarters of the Fire Service and the Administration Block for the Third Battalion Infantry base in Sunyani”.

“At the time of the inauguration, the project was completed, a fact the hospital authority have alluded to in a press release issued and signed by same. Some days after the inauguration of the Maternity and Mental health block, the Management of the facility decided to enhance it with their own specifications”, the release explained.

“The hospital authority decided to partition the corridor leading to the theatre and recovery ward with a swing glass door and create a triangular area at the reception and it was during this construction that some rented press and some NDC communicators got access to the facility and took pictures and made live videos on Facebook and other social media outlets”.

“The manner in which these individuals had access to the facility and went live on Facebook gives rise to suspicions that, the act is nothing but some form of organised and well-orchestrated sabotage by some officials within the hospital purposely to cause disaffection for the government and ultimately bring about the defeat of New Patriotic Party in the next general elections”, the release stated

It, therefore, appealed to the hospital authorities “to fish out the miscreant officials and sanction them accordingly” and called on the general public to “disregard this fake story and treat it with the contempt it deserves”.