Concerns expressed over increased child prostitution, rape and incest

Members of the Western Regional Child Protection Committee have expressed worry over reports of growing prostitution, rape, incest and drug abuse among children in the Region.

They were also concerned about the overly and unregulated exposure to negative foreign cultures in the area.

They said Ghana may lose its heritage, children who are its pride possession, if nothing was done to revert the spate of moral decadence.

The members argued that prostitution and drugs had always been accompanied with gangsterism and social insecurity and called on state actors to help nib the creeping social dangers faster.

In the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis Assembly (STMA) and Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly, places such as European Town, Kwesimintsim, Effiakuma and Assakae had been identified as hot spots for commercial sex work.

The members, including Ms. Florence Parry, a Municipal Community Development Director, argued that modernism must not erode the many gains made through good cultural practices and norms and entreated parents and families to effectively play their roles.

Ms Parry, for instance, recounted how two school girls had to abandon their homes for a parked car at the assembly’s premises because of sexual abuse (incest) they were suffering from an uncle and a stepbrother respectively.

Ms. Ekua Ansah Eshun, a member of the committee, wandered why some men abuse and sexually molest girls as young as 12 and 17 years old.

Mr. Augustine Tawiah from the Regional Births and Deaths said, “sex among teenage girls had become like eating food every day.”

Mrs. Faustina Yorke Awortwe, the Director for the Department of Children, called on parents to nurture a healthy relationship with their children to avert misinformation, peer pressure and the intrusion of negative foreign traits.

She said modernism had presented lots of moral decadence and social challenges, nevertheless, any society who stood up to the task would eventually avert social insecurity.

Ms Sweetie Sowah, Regional Legal Aid Director, said parents must have frank conversations with their children, particularly about sexuality and other sexually unhealthy and immoral practices.

She said the Laws of Ghana frowned on illicit sexual acts and urged parents and care givers not to condone such practices.