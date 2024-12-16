Concerns Mount Over Mahama’s Fight Against Corruption as He Prepares for 2025

As President-elect John Dramani Mahama prepares to take office in 2025, concerns have surfaced regarding his approach to fighting corruption, especially in light of the involvement of individuals with controversial pasts in the lead-up to his campaign.

A key figure raising alarm is Alfred Woyome, who was previously implicated in a corruption scandal and made to repay funds following his involvement in a dubious financial deal with the state. Woyome’s recent participation in political communications for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has led many to question whether Mahama’s government will truly tackle corruption, or if the same figures from the past will continue to play a role in Ghana’s leadership.

On social media, a Facebook user named Kwame Amporful sparked debate by asking: “For those expecting the JM-led NDC to fight corruption, let’s get some clarity. Has JM said anywhere that he will protect the public purse? Should we genuinely expect him to fight corruption, and will it yield the desired results?”

Adding to the conversation, thought leader Barnabas Nii Laryea expressed his uncertainty about Mahama’s anti-corruption stance, particularly with Woyome being involved in electoral matters for the NDC. Laryea commented, “With Woyome speaking on electoral issues for the NDC, I’m not exactly sure what to expect, but still some glimmer of hope. Let’s see the list of ministers and decide our fate and next action.”

Although many voices in the public debate share similar concerns, some have called for patience, urging Ghanaians to wait until Mahama is officially sworn in as President before passing judgment on his government’s approach to addressing corruption.